Boulder to use $25,000 grant to help fill lifeguard vacancies

Boulder Parks and Recreation was awarded $25,000 in a state grant to help recruit and retain lifeguards. Due to a lifeguard shortage and limited staff, the city has closed some indoor and outdoor pools.

The grant will offer a $1,000 bonus to lifeguards who stay through Labor Day; a raffle incentive for lifeguards who work more than 20 hours a week; and a $100 referral program for staff.

Lifeguards can earn $34/hour based on experience.

