Denver among cities working to improve pool lifeguard shortage, adds $1,000 incentive

A position in great need of new hires in Denver and many other cities is pool lifeguards. The shortage is forcing some pools to remain closed this summer.

CBS

Denver Parks and Rec pays lifeguards $15.87 per hour, and the city is offering a $1,000 incentive in hopes to hire more lifeguards. The hope is also to boost the talent pipeline for Denver Parks and Recreation.

Due to the lifeguard shortage, six indoor pools had to close at Denver rec centers during the summer season.

With the lifeguard shortage also happening statewide, Gov. Jared Polis and other local leaders looked at ways to solve this in his address in June.

It included the $1,000 for completing training and starting work, as well as overtime for those under 18 years old.

Requirements to become a lifeguard in Denver include:

Be a minimum of 15 years old

Pass a swimming certification test

Tread water using only legs for 2 minutes

Complete a timed event that involves bringing a 10-poound weight to the surface

There will also be a new grant program for cities to hire and retain pool staff.

Interested applicants can find more information at www.denvergov.org/lifeguards.