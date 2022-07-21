Boulder County seeking victim advocate volunteers

Boulder County is looking for volunteers who can be a source of support for those recovering from traumatic events. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is looking for victim advocates.

Advocates will provide assistance to victims of crime, accidents, trauma and other critical events. According to the sheriff's office, "working as a Victim Advocate offers the volunteer the opportunity to touch the lives of others by providing a valuable source of support and information to those who have had their lives altered by traumatic events. Ideal volunteers are at least 21-years-old, calm, compassionate, emotionally mature, and non-judgmental."

No prior experience is necessary and training will be provided. Volunteers who are accepted in the program will attend 40 hours of training in crisis intervention, grief response, legal procedures. law enforcement and resource information.

"Our Victim Advocates provide direct and follow-up support to the victims of crime and tragedy in our communities. This is a much needed, much appreciated service. The opportunity for personal reward and growth for the advocate is rich as well. Please consider joining us. We need people with a caring heart and who are willing to listen to and support victims and their families," said Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle in a statement.

Boulder County is seeking volunteers for its night shift which is Monday-Thursday 6 p.m.- 6 a.m., and the weekend shift which is Friday at 6 p.m.- Monday 6 a.m.

For more details about the program, a volunteer description or an application, please visit the Boulder County Sheriff's Office website or contact Kris at 303-441-4737.