Colorado city hopes to pay it forward with free coffee through a network of coffee shops

Boulder residents hope to pay it forward with free coffee through a network of coffee shops

People in Boulder are passing along good karma with a free cup of coffee as a pay-it-forward trend is spreading to coffee shops in the city.

Jordan McDaniel owns Ruzo Coffee, which is closing in on its first year in business. Working in a residential area, McDaniel is working to bring Boulder's personality to every cup.

"A core aspect of what we wanted for this place; We grew up, we were born and raised here, and we really wanted to contribute something to the community that raised us," McDaniel said, "The whole idea was to be comfortable, to exist in a safe, colorful, comfortable place for everyone."

In Ruzo's case, part of creating that space meant setting up a wall for customers to be able to pre-pay for coffees or meals to help anyone who may need them.

"A lot of people thought it was such a kind, kind thing to do, just to donate, and a lot of homeless people and students take from the board. And it really just worked out," McDaniel said.

Founded by April Lee, the organization Hanging Coffees Boulder is working to put the wall in shops like Ruzo and connect good deeds throughout the community.

Hanging Coffees Boulder started popping up in shops this fall. "I asked in a local Boulder Facebook group if there were any places that were already doing this, or if we should start it. And I got this huge positive response," Lee said.

Right now Hanging Coffees is in two coffee shops, (Ruzo Coffee and Myco Cafe), but Lee said she's already reaching out to others for what she says is a simple start to making a positive impact in Boulder.

"I would love to eventually have, like, a really strong network of Hanging Coffee locations, just all around Boulder. There's a map right now. And so I'd love to just, you know, be able to cover everywhere," Lee said.

Beyond Hanging Coffees, Lee hopes others may be inspired to start their own pay-it-forward program or similar initiatives to give back.

"It just really touched me that, like people had taken up the call to just donate and just sort of share with their neighbors," Lee said.