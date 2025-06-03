Boulder, Colorado Jewish community continues holiday services, responds to attack on Pearl Street

In the aftermath of Sunday's attack on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, the Jewish community is coming together amid an outpouring of support. Twelve people were injured in the attack, and the suspect remains in custody, facing several felony charges along with federal hate crime charges.

Crime scene tape remained on the part of Pearl Street where the attack happened in Boulder, Colorado. CBS

The suspect has been accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at members of the group Run for Their Lives on Pearl Street Mall in downtown Boulder on Sunday afternoon.

It was that day that Rabbi Fred Greene found out members of the Jewish community in Boulder had been attacked by a man who said he planned to kill those who marched for Israeli hostages.

"He gave me a call on my cell phone at home, and he said, 'There was just an incident. I'm here on Pearl Street. Someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the walkers," said Greene. "I started working with a couple of other rabbis to figure out what do we need to do to take care of our community."

As survivors were treated for their injuries, congregations came together. They were already set to begin marking the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, but now with a cloud of grief. Shavuot is a Jewish holiday, one of the biblically ordained Three Pilgrimage Festivals, and this year it is from June 1 through June 3.

Boulder, Colorado. CBS

"We held some space, we gave opportunities for people to share, listen, and ask for help. And to pray and sing. And just to be together," said Greene.

Brandon Knaster and his family traveled from Denver to a Chabad in Boulder for the chance to be with friends and pray together.

"My first instinct was to continue the holiday and be up here with close friends," said Knaster. "You can't be afraid, the holidays are still going to continue."

As so many others continue to do, he turned toward his Jewish community in this time of need.

"No matter what happens around us, the Jewish holidays are still going to be here, the Jewish people are still going to be here," said Knaster.

Greene continues to push for a better future, one where holiday celebrations may not need any armed security.

Brandon Knaster and his family in Boulder. CBS

"I can't make a safe space. I wish I could. But I'm committed to making a brave space," said Greene. "I know the Jewish community is going to continue a strong presence... it might have to change, but I'm not going to let anyone rob me of my hope for a better future."

Another Jewish woman, Malky Allouch, was celebrating the holiday at the Boulder Center for Judaism. She couldn't be on camera due to holiday observations but shared off camera, "That's the ultimate revenge against people who want you dead, is living more Jewish, boldly, and being proud."