Boulder, Clear Creek Counties enter Stage 1 fire restrictions due to ongoing drought, warm temperatures

On Monday, officials in Boulder and Clear Creek County announced that they're putting Stage 1 fire restrictions in place effective immediately.

Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said there were already restrictions in place for the eastern part of unincorporated Boulder County. However, persistent hot, dry conditions necessitated extending them throughout all of unincorporated Boulder County.

Johnson said Boulder County's restrictions will stay in place until the fire danger has consistently subsided.

Stage 1 fire restrictions have also been enacted for all unincorporated areas of Clear Creek County and will remain in effect until further notice.

According to the BCSO, these restrictions prohibit:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire, or stove fire on public lands. This includes charcoal barbecues and grills;

Fireworks sales, use, and possession, including permissible fireworks;

Shooting or discharge of firearms for recreational purposes on public lands except for hunting with a valid and current hunting license on public lands (Except on private property and approved shooting ranges)

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials;

Operating a chainsaw or other gas-powered equipment without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use;

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher;

Using an explosive or doing any kind of blasting work. This includes, but is not limited to, fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers, and incendiary ammunition. (Except on private property.)