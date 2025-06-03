Boulder Christian faith leaders in Colorado lead prayer at site of terror attack on Jewish community members

Christian faith leaders of multiple denominations arrived Tuesday afternoon at the site of the Boulder terror attack to pray and show solidarity with the city's Jewish community.

Standing on the same brick pathway that was scorched on Sunday in a firebombing attack by suspect Mohamad Solamin, locals like Reverend Dr. Pamela Challis of Trinity Lutheran Church aimed to make the space one of hope and unity.

"The burn is only surface, but the love we have is deeper," Challis told CBS Colorado.

Multiple denominations, be they Catholic, Lutheran, Episcopal or others, united in prayer. All of it started with a phone call from Challis to others in the Boulder community. Her church, Trinity Lutheran, is just two blocks from the Boulder courthouse, and many stood in front of the church for hours Sunday watching everything unfold.

"We as Christian siblings needed to come together for our Jewish community here in Boulder," Challis explained.

While many Jewish faith leaders were still observing Shavuot -- one of the three biblically ordained Jewish festivals -- Rabbi Ruthie Gelfarb of Congregation Har Hashem in Boulder wanted to stop by. Even though the plan to get together was set into motion 24 or so hours prior, she couldn't believe how many people arrived.

"Once I heard, I wanted to be here so they could see that we're very grateful and thankful for their message and their love," Gelfarb said.

The circle caught the eyes of passersby such as Hindu practitioner Sadananda of the Alandi Ashram in Boulder. He witnessed the attack and, like many, tried to run to the aid of those who were caught up in the firebombing.

"I didn't even know this was happening," Sadananda said. "I was just on a walk because I have felt trauma."

All of them gathered in a circle, saying their prayers and offering their solidarity.

"Showing up in allyship means so much," Gelfarb added.

For many of the leaders, Jewish and Christian, who were in attendance in Boulder Tuesday, the action meant a little more. The Abrahamic religions -- Judaism, Christianity and Islam -- all contain references to the other within their holy books -- the Bible, the Torah and the Quran. While they diverge on key issues, those that make them different religions from one another entirely, the faith systems have commonalities that people such as Rev. Challis say are important to remember during times like this.

"We are so connected to our Jewish siblings and through that connected to our Muslim siblings because we are people of the same book," Challis said.

Continued support and collective action from faith groups in the area are being planned in Boulder and around the Denver area in the coming days and weeks.

"Much of the deep spiritual messages of our tradition," added Rabbi Gelfarb, "The 'Do unto others as you as you'd want them to do unto you.' The compassionate one. People created in the image of the divine, that's something we all share."