Boulder celebrates creative landscape during Arts Week

Oscar Wilde once said, "Art is the most intense mode of individualism that the world has known." It's a powerful tool for expression, communication, and making sense of the world. All of that will be on display during the 8-days of Boulder Arts Week. It all starts with First Friday Arts Walk on April 4, 2025. The NoBo Arts District will be stepping up it's regular First Friday events. Beyond that there will be some 150 exhibits, performances, and activities.

"The Downtown Boulder Partnership does this event every year. It's the Taste of Pearl. It's where local businesses partner with restaurants, and breweries, and distilleries, and wineries to do kind of a progressive culinary arts celebration. We have some other arts that we're bringing to the Pearl Street Mall while that's happening," said Cindy Sepucha, Manager of Boulder Arts Week.

That is happening on Sunday, April 6, 2025. For the first time ever, organizers will be giving out five awards during Boulder Arts Week. Funded through the Community Vitality Department's Office of Arts and Culture, winners will get a $1,000 stipend.

This year's award categories are:

Champion of Champions Award which recognizes a business that supports the arts.

Artivist Award which goes to an artist or organization that has used art to future critical issues.

Uncharted Territory Award which goes to an artist or organization that shows bold innovation.

Bright Future Award which goes to a higher education student who shows promise.

Boulder Buzz Award which is the people's choice for best event, program or artwork.

"I like to say for people to look at Boulder Arts Week kind of like a restaurant week where it's an opportunity to test out something new. If you're really into one kind of art, try something different," Sepucha suggested.

LINK: Boulder Arts Week

Boulder Arts Week runs April 4 - 12, 2025.