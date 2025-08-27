Both directions of I-70 closed west of Denver for semi hazmat incident

Both directions of I-70 were closed west of Denver on Wednesday morning due to a semi hazmat incident. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the interstate was closed about 8:30 a.m. after a semi heading westbound leaked hazardous materials.

Both directions of I-70 and Highway 40 were closed west of Denver on Wednesday morning. Jefferson County

Highway 40 was also closed in both directions due to the hazmat incident. Both I-70 and Highway 40 were closed from the Morrison exit to the Lookout Mountain exit.

Hazmat crews are responding to the area. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route and avoid the area.

It's unclear how long the roads will be closed, according to CDOT.