Both directions of I-70 closed west of Denver for semi hazmat incident

Jennifer McRae
Both directions of I-70 were closed west of Denver on Wednesday morning due to a semi hazmat incident. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the interstate was closed about 8:30 a.m. after a semi heading westbound leaked hazardous materials. 

semi-leak-from-jeffco-sheriff-twitter.jpg
Both directions of I-70 and Highway 40 were closed west of Denver on Wednesday morning.  Jefferson County

Highway 40 was also closed in both directions due to the hazmat incident. Both I-70 and Highway 40 were closed from the Morrison exit to the Lookout Mountain exit. 

Hazmat crews are responding to the area. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident. 

i-70-closed.jpg
CDOT

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route and avoid the area. 

It's unclear how long the roads will be closed, according to CDOT. 

