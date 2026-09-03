Prosecutors seek tougher bond restrictions for Barry Morphew after alleged Denver hit-and-run incident

Prosecutors are asking a judge to further tighten Barry Morphew's bond conditions following an alleged hit-and-run in Denver that was first reported by CBS Colorado. Prosecutors say they are continuing to gather information and will determine whether to ask the court to revoke the murder suspect's bond altogether.

In a newly released motion, prosecutors say they reviewed video obtained by CBS Colorado and determined that Morphew is "clearly visible and identifiable as the person who perpetrated the hit and run."

CBS

The filing comes one day after Judge Amanda Hopkins, who is overseeing Morphew's murder case in Alamosa, viewed CBS Colorado's report and identified Morphew as the man in the video. Hopkins subsequently ordered Morphew to remain inside his home at all times with no exceptions while the court considers whether he violated the conditions of his $3 million bond.

Morphew is awaiting trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. He has pleaded not guilty and denies killing her.

In their latest filing, prosecutors say it took "a citizen with a recording device and a news channel" to identify Morphew and bring the incident to the court's attention.

Prosecutors argue that without the citizen reporting the incident, Morphew would have been able to conceal his identity from law enforcement investigating the hit-and-run.

The new filing also provides more information about when Morphew was allowed to leave his home under his previous bond conditions.

Morphew was required to remain home except for limited reasons, including work, legal matters and medical needs.

According to prosecutors, Morphew's defense and his GPS monitoring company, Recovery Monitoring Solutions, indicated he had sought permission to work between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday, in Castle Rock, Denver and Parker.

Prosecutors argue those conditions gave Morphew "wide latitude" to travel without a mechanism to verify whether he was actually at a worksite.

The prosecution said it was still waiting for detailed GPS information showing Morphew's location around the time of the Denver incident.

Prosecutors are now asking Hopkins to impose several additional restrictions. Among them, prosecutors want Morphew to remain on full home confinement without exceptions and be prohibited from driving. They are also asking for additional GPS and pretrial monitoring, greater verification of any future work-related travel, proof that the pickup involved in the Denver incident was registered in Morphew's name, and increased financial conditions on his bond.

Prosecutors argue Morphew's actions during the Denver incident demonstrate an increased flight risk.

Morphew has not been charged with a crime in connection with the Denver incident.

Denver police told CBS Colorado Thursday that the case remains under investigation and that an investigator is working to contact the registered owner of the pickup truck involved in the incident.

The Colorado Judicial Branch sent out an update on Thursday afternoon that a new hearing on Morphew's bond will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Morphew's attorney has not responded to a request for comment.