Judge orders murder suspect Barry Morphew confined to home after CBS Colorado report about hit-and-run

The judge overseeing Barry Morphew's murder case in Colorado has ordered him confined to his home at all times after viewing CBS Colorado's report about a hit-and-run and road rage incident.

District Court Judge Amanda Hopkins issued the order Wednesday out of Alamosa, less than a day after CBS Colorado reported on a video showing a man involved in the Aug. 26 incident in Denver near East 8th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

A district court judge says CBS Colorado's report on Tuesday about a hit-and-run incident showed "a person who is very clearly" Barry Morphew. Christina/CBS Colorado

Hopkins wrote that the incident was brought to her attention at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday when she received an email from a concerned citizen about CBS Colorado's report.

The judge wrote she then watched the portion of the victim's video included in the report and identified the man as Morphew, describing him in her order as "a person who is very clearly the Defendant."

This is the first official identification of Morphew as the man shown in the video. Barry Morphew is charged with murdering his wife Suzanne Morphew. She went missing in 2020 in Chaffee County and in 2023 her remains were found 45 miles away from the couple's home.

After viewing the video, Hopkins ordered Morphew's GPS monitoring provider, Recovery Monitoring Solutions LLC, to submit his monthly monitoring report by 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hopkins also ordered the company to provide information about any permission Morphew may have had to be away from his home at the date and time of the Denver incident.

A booking photo shows Barry Morphew in Alamosa County on June 30, 2025. Alamosa County

The judge said the company didn't comply with either order.

In her order, Hopkins imposed significantly tighter restrictions on Morphew.

"Until further order of the Court, the Defendant shall remain in his home at all times, no exceptions," Hopkins wrote.

The judge said that if Morphew has a medical emergency, he must call 911 and be transported by ambulance.

A hearing is now expected next week to address the alleged bond violation.

Previously, Morphew was required to remain at home except for limited reasons, including a medical emergency, a doctor's appointment, a legal matter or work.

CBS Colorado has asked Barry Morphew's attorney for a comment about the judge's order and so far hasn't received a response.