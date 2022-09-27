Watch CBS News
Bomb squad investigates suspected bomb at Safeway at Mineral & Broadway

Police in Littleton sent out a heads up about a heavy law enforcement presence near the intersection of East Mineral Avenue and South Broadway on Tuesday afternoon. They said there is a suspected pipe bomb at the Safeway.

Police sent out a tweet on Tuesday at about 1:15 p.m. that a bomb squad from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office was responding to the scene with its bomb squad.

The law enforcement agencies have asked people to "avoid the area if possible."

Copter4 flew over the area which showed the bomb squad had deployed a robot to investigate the suspected pipe bomb on the outside of the store. 

That area had been cordoned off by crime scene tape and several police vehicles. The Safeway remained open during the investigation.

