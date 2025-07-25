Body found in Colorado open space after bone found in area last week

Body found in Westminster open space near 122nd Avenue and Park Centre Drive

Body found in Westminster open space near 122nd Avenue and Park Centre Drive

Body found in Westminster open space near 122nd Avenue and Park Centre Drive

Police in Westminster found a body along with personal belongings in the open space near 122nd Avenue and Park Centre Drive. This discovery comes a week after a resident reported finding what appeared to be a human bone in the area.

A body was found along with personal belongings in the open space near 122nd Avenue and Park Centre Drive. Westminster Police

Detectives said the bone was found when the resident was walking along the trail on July 18.

Detectives said criminalists and a cadaver dog from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation responded to the area on Thursday morning to continue the search. They said the body appears to have been in the area for an extended period of time.

The scene where Westminster police found a body and personal belongings. Westminster Police

According to Westminster police, the circumstances do not appear to be suspicious but the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the individual is unknown and will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.