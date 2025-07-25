Watch CBS News
Body found in Colorado open space after bone found in area last week

Jennifer McRae
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news.
Body found in Westminster open space near 122nd Avenue and Park Centre Drive
Police in Westminster found a body along with personal belongings in the open space near 122nd Avenue and Park Centre Drive. This discovery comes a week after a resident reported finding what appeared to be a human bone in the area. 

Westminster Police

Detectives said the bone was found when the resident was walking along the trail on July 18.

Detectives said criminalists and a cadaver dog from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation responded to the area on Thursday morning to continue the search. They said the body appears to have been in the area for an extended period of time. 

Westminster Police

According to Westminster police, the circumstances do not appear to be suspicious but the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the individual is unknown and will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office. 

