Apparent human bone found in open space area in northwestern part of Denver metro area

Jesse Sarles
Apparent human bone found in Colorado open space area
Apparent human bone found in Colorado open space area 00:23

Police in Westminster are investigating what led up to the discovery of potential human remains.

The discovery was made on Friday afternoon in the city in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area.

Investigators said they got a report of someone finding a human bone in an open space near 122nd and Park Centre Drive. A team from the police department searched the area afterwards trying to determine if there were more remains. The team included a K-9.

Westminster police say so far it's not clear what the approximate age might be of the apparent person who the remains belonged to. They enlisted the help of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

