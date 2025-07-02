Blue Envelope Program supports neurodivergent Coloradans in Summit County during law enforcement encounters

Law enforcement agencies across Colorado are changing how officers, deputies and troopers approach traffic stops. They are aiming for safer and more understanding interactions. The key to this new approach is a simple blue envelope.

The Blue Envelope program is designed to mitigate risk during traffic stops or law enforcement interactions for neurodivergent individuals, or those who simply have an atypical communication style, or those with severe anxiety surrounding law enforcement. In a situation with an officer or deputy, the blue envelope can be given to them containing things like a license, registration and explanation of why the conversation might be different than other interactions with the general public. It's something the McIntosh family sought out after hearing about Summit County Sheriff's Office implementing the program in its mountain community.

They believe their 9-year-old son, Caulder, might find use for the envelope, as someone with Fragile X syndrome, autism, ADHD and anxiety.

"I think the intention behind it is to grow is to do a better job," Pete McIntosh said. "So any advancement towards, you know, whoever it is wanting to understand their role in the community and how they can serve their community better, that's a good thing."

Caulder's parents said he is a sweet, loving child, but like any kid, can get overstimulated and unregulated. The difference is Caulder might have a harder time calming down when he loses his cool.

"He's so little and cute right now," Ann McIntosh said. "Even if he becomes really, really like sporadic in his behaviors right now, he's still so small that it's okay. But when he is an adult, it won't necessarily be okay."

They live with the fear of misunderstandings during interactions with law enforcement in the future. That's exactly the kind of thing the program is designed for.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said he understands traffic stops can be scary for the public, just like they are for his deputies. Understanding how to better communicate with everyone regardless of their needs can help everyone walk away from the interaction safe and sound.



Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons holds the envelope and blue bumper sticker that are part of the Blue Envelope program. CBS

"We train them (deputies) to, identify disabilities other than being intoxicated," FitzSimons said. "Things other than mental health. It's those disabilities where this with the envelope and the bumper sticker, would come in handy because they would immediately, not only are they aware of the program, but they've also been trained in crisis intervention and realize, okay, now I'm dealing with someone with a disability."

The Blue Envelope program, along with accompanying bumper stickers, (both of which can be found at the Summit County Sheriff's Office free of charge) aims to bridge this gap in understanding and foster safer policing.

For parents like the McIntoshes, the program offers a glimmer of hope. Pete admits it's something he's worried about a time or two before.

"It's hard not to constantly, you know, pre-load that anxiety and that terror into, you know, into everyday life."