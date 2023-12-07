Bighorn sheep gets stuck on top of house in Boulder County

Bighorn sheep gets stuck on top of house in Boulder County

Bighorn sheep gets stuck on top of house in Boulder County

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region tweeted that a bighorn sheep was caught stuck on top of a house in Boulder County on Tuesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife NE Region

CPW NE Region says wildlife officers watched the sheep make his way down to the deck of the residence in hopes he would be able to come completely down.

Twas a day in December https://t.co/0kACApFgQd — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) December 7, 2023

It took nearly a day and a half to get the sheep down as CPW says "he needed a little nudge."

CPW NE Region says the sheep was able to finally leave the residence and posed for a last-second photo to say one last goodbye.