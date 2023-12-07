Watch CBS News
Bighorn sheep gets stuck on top of house in Boulder County

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region tweeted that a bighorn sheep was caught stuck on top of a house in Boulder County on Tuesday. 

sheep-2.jpg
Colorado Parks and Wildlife NE Region

CPW NE Region says wildlife officers watched the sheep make his way down to the deck of the residence in hopes he would be able to come completely down. 

It took nearly a day and a half to get the sheep down as CPW says "he needed a little nudge." 

CPW NE Region says the sheep was able to finally leave the residence and posed for a last-second photo to say one last goodbye. 

73f9c2ae-8a43-4bee-800a-8d812a247d00.jpg
Colorado Parks and Wildlife NE Region
Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 2:48 PM MST

