Bighorn sheep gets stuck on top of house in Boulder County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region tweeted that a bighorn sheep was caught stuck on top of a house in Boulder County on Tuesday.
CPW NE Region says wildlife officers watched the sheep make his way down to the deck of the residence in hopes he would be able to come completely down.
It took nearly a day and a half to get the sheep down as CPW says "he needed a little nudge."
CPW NE Region says the sheep was able to finally leave the residence and posed for a last-second photo to say one last goodbye.
