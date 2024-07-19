Biden's COVID symptoms have "improved meaningfully," White House doctor says

Can Biden return to campaign trail? Can Biden return to campaign trail amid COVID infection, calls to drop out? 04:22

Washington — President Biden's symptoms from COVID have improved "meaningfully" in the last day, though he still has a cough, the president's physician said Friday.

Mr. Biden had a fourth dose of Paxlovid on Friday morning and his "loose, non­productive cough and hoarseness continue to be his primary symptoms, but they have improved meaningfully from yesterday," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter distributed by the White House.

The physician said Mr. Biden "continues to tolerate treatment well" and will continue taking Paxlovid.

The president's lungs are clear and his pulse, temperature, blood pressure and respiratory rate "remain absolutely normal," O'Connor said. Mr. Biden's oxygen saturation "continues to be excellent on room air" and his bloodwork was also normal, the doctor said, adding that he there's no evidence of a bacterial infection or anemia. He also said the president has good liver and kidney function.

Mr. Biden tested positive for COVID on Wednesday after an event in Las Vegas after experiencing mild symptoms, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Mr. Biden's doctor said the president had upper respiratory symptoms, including a runny nose and a "non-productive cough," and was given his first dose of Paxlovid.

He has been isolating at his home in Rehoboth, Delaware.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people with a respiratory virus self-isolate if experiencing symptoms. People can resume normal activities once their symptoms have improved and they have not had a fever for at least 24 hours, according to the agency.

Mr. Biden indicated earlier Friday he could be back on the campaign trail within days, again rebuffing a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers who are calling on him to drop out of the race.

"I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week," he said in a campaign statement.