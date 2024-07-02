Bicyclist killed after vehicle rolls over into center median of I-76 northwest of Denver

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly rollover crash that left a bicyclist dead early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on I-76 near Sheridan Boulevard northwest of Denver.

State troopers rushed to a report of a single-vehicle rollover and car fire in the center median of I-76 about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. When troopers arrived, they found the bicyclist had died at the scene of the crash.

A bicyclist was killed after a vehicle rolled over into the center median of I-76 near Sheridan Boulevard early Tuesday morning. CBS

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The Colorado State Patrol said that the crash remained under investigation on Tuesday afternoon. No charges had been filed at that time.

The identity of the bicyclist who was killed will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.