Go behind the scenes and on stage for "A Christmas Carol," now playing the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

In one of the most iconic tales for every holiday season, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is once again hosting its popular take on "A Christmas Carol." The show has been playing at the Denver Performing Arts Complex for decades, yet has never been seen like this year's version before.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience of the show, the cast and crew of A Christmas Carol took CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas into the production. The access granted by the DCPA allowed Thomas and CBS New Colorado viewers to get a never-before-seen vantage of what it takes to create this iconic show every year.

"It is a lot of work," said Kevin Copenhaver, costume designer for the show.

For months, the team in Copenhaver's department has been meticulously crafting more than 70 individual costumes that are shown on stage during the performance. Copenhaver's team spent countless hours in costume fittings and design, creating each individual costume by hand in their Denver office.

The show, which runs more than two hours and includes an intermission, is widely respected as the best production of A Christmas Carol in the entire region. Every year the crew makes adjustments and improvements to not only the cast but the set and costumes as well.

"It is a magical show," said Katie Turner, a longtime fan of the production. "We never get tired of coming and watching it."

Turner, and her husband Galen, are not only big fans of the production, but they are also the parents of two cast members. Their children have been playing different roles in the production for more than five years, both of which were cast as "Tiny Tim" at least once in their careers.

And every single night that their children take the stage, the Turners are in the theatre to support them. The couple said they attend each show and cannot hold back the tears every time.

"I've seen every show since 2018. I love every one of them. I cry every time. It is a magical experience," Katie Turner said.

Though the Turners attend largely to support their children, they have also fallen in love with the story and its significance. Cast member Marco Alberto Robinson said there are many people who have made attending the show each year a part of their annual Christmas gatherings.

"It is a tradition for both actors and families," Alberto Robinson said.

To give CBS News Colorado viewers access never had by the public before, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts invited Thomas to play a role in the production in front of their first live audience of the season.

Thomas, who has never been in a live acting role before, was cast as "the chestnut buyer" in the first show.

Copenhaver took Thomas into the dressing and design rooms of the production beneath the iconic Wolf Theatre. There he was fitted with a Dickensian-era outfit, tuning into Victorian-era London.

Dressed in a heavy coat, formal shirt and tie, leather gloves and a very tall top hat, Thomas quickly evolved into a character of his own. The fake sideburns were the cherry on top of the costume

"Oh wow, this is a complete transformation," Thomas said when seeing himself in the mirror for the first time. "We are all set. it is time to take the stage. I am a little bit nervous. But, there is no going back now."

Thomas' time on stage was limited to one scene, where the cast sings about Christmas day while recreating a market scene. Thomas, as the chestnut seller, was given quick instructions on who to follow on stage, where and when to exit and was also provided the lyrics to the song.

As an untalented singer, he elected to only sing a few words of the song.

Even though he was only on stage for one scene, he still managed to mess up. Mistaking a cue, Thomas crossed the stage at the wrong time causing some minor confusion among the cast.

"I'm just handing out pies. And I tipped my hat to you and the look of fear that came out of your eyes was fun and exciting," Alberto Robinson recalled.

One cast member, maintaining character, notified Thomas that he was in the wrong place and needed to relocate back to the opposite side of the stage. Thomas found an opportune time in the song to transition back to his place on stage. Visitors who attended the show said they didn't notice the error, largely crediting it to the busy scene.

Copenhaver said the market setting helped cover the mistake.

"So, you wondering around stage worked out just fine," Copenhaver said.

Thomas, with wide eyes, eventually took the right cue and left the stage to retreat to the dressing room.

"I just got off stage. It was very intimidating. I didn't even have a singing or speaking role, giving me even more respect for the cast and crew," Thomas said. "They are out there every night taking people to other worlds, and I could barely manage to lip-sync one line."

The cast and crew are made up of dozens of talented and creative Colorado residents. Many come to the production from other daily jobs, helping bring holiday cheer to those in attendance.

In the end, the production is about generosity, kindness and patience. Those involved with the production embodied those characteristics on stage and in their welcoming of Thomas to the stage.

"For the season, this story resonates every single year, every single time we see it," Galen Turner said. "And, we need it now more than ever."

A Christmas Carol shows at the Wolf Theatre through Dec. 24. Tickets can be purchased here.

CBS News Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.