Now is the time to begin booking future travel and maximize your dollar, says Colorado travel expert

The war with Iran is currently driving up oil and gas prices, according to CBS News reports. Despite this surge and ongoing travel disruptions, a Colorado travel expert says the time to book future travel is now.

Travel blogger and expert Juliana Broste, known on social media as "Traveling Jules," encourages it.

CBS

"It's a great time to start booking your summer travel and even beyond because the jet fuel prices are going up, and we don't want to get caught in a sticky situation," said Broste.

To do that, Broste offered tips. First, try to maximize your time on vacation, so you maximize your money.

"I'm a big proponent of taking the last flight home because I just want to stretch out those hours. There are different prices depending on when you're searching," she shared.

Look at traveling midweek as well, she suggests.

"You can certainly save traveling on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday," Broste explained. "Much more affordable than when you go on the weekend: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, everybody wants to go."

She said flexibility is also key: "Go at a weird time of day, like super early or the last flight at night. You can save a little as well."

Finally, Broste says, do a little shopping to make sure those fares are actually low, not simply appearing that way.

"Some airlines really advertise some low fare prices, and it's really exciting because you're like, ' Ooh, I want to go now!' But be careful because there's a lot of add-ons," she warned. "You have to pay for your seat, pay to bring a carry-on. Don't fall for the listed price for some airlines because it may not be as good as it seems."