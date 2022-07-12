Watch CBS News
Status of Bear Creek improving after thieves caused gas to spill into waterway

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Bear Creek is looking better on Tuesday a day after thieves caused 200 gallons of diesel fuel to spill into it while they were attempting to steal gas from a commercial truck.

Lakewood Parks workers and West Metro Fire Rescue put booms across the creek at Wadsworth Boulevard to suck up the diesel.

On Tuesday officials said there's only a minimal sheen on the surface of the water and the fish population seems to be okay.

Still, people are being told to stay out of the water for now.

There's still no word on a suspect, but if anyone has information that might help with the investigation, they are asked to call 303-480-7300 and to reference Lakewood Police Department case LK22-021086.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 1:02 PM

