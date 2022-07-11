Watch CBS News
Hole drilled in semi's fuel tank in Lakewood, diesel spills into creek

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Nearly 200 gallons of diesel fuel is believed to have spilled from a truck into the drainage area of a river in Lakewood. It happened early Monday morning near the intersection of West Dartmouth Place and West Dartmouth Avenue.

Police said they were called in to investigate a report of a strong gas smell and fuel spilling into Bear Creek in that area. They said a hole had been drilled in the fuel tank of a semi truck there.

 

So far there's no word on a suspect, but if anyone has information that might help with the investigation, they are asked to call 303-480-7300 and to reference Lakewood Police Department case LK22-021086.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 12:21 PM

