Hole drilled in semi's fuel tank in Lakewood, diesel spills into creek

Nearly 200 gallons of diesel fuel is believed to have spilled from a truck into the drainage area of a river in Lakewood. It happened early Monday morning near the intersection of West Dartmouth Place and West Dartmouth Avenue.

Police said they were called in to investigate a report of a strong gas smell and fuel spilling into Bear Creek in that area. They said a hole had been drilled in the fuel tank of a semi truck there.

Lakewood Police Investigating Diesel Theft / Spill pic.twitter.com/cyAqz12GdQ — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) July 11, 2022

So far there's no word on a suspect, but if anyone has information that might help with the investigation, they are asked to call 303-480-7300 and to reference Lakewood Police Department case LK22-021086.