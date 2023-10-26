Colorado bear euthanized after attacking security guard inside kitchen of Aspen resort

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed Wednesday evening that a bear has been euthanized after getting into a kitchen at an Aspen hotel this week and attacking a security guard. It happened at the St. Regis Aspen Resort.

According to CPW, wildlife officers along with Aspen Police Department and Pitkin County Sheriff's Office resumed the search for the bear just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Wildlife officers spotted the bear near Conner Park, off E. Hopkins Avenue, officers watched the bear, looking for identifiable markings, and eventually hazed the bear into a tree at the park around 2 a.m. Wildlife officers were able to chemically immobilize the bear by using a tranquilizer.

Using information gathered during the investigation and security footage provided by the hotel, wildlife officers were able to positively identify the bear once it was safely removed from the tree using an Aspen Fire ladder truck.

The bear, which was determined to be a boar by CPW, was taken away from the area and euthanized per the agency's policy. The bear was sent to the CPW Wildlife Health Lab in Fort Collins where a full necropsy will be performed.

"During our initial investigation we gathered witness statements along with photos and videos from hotel security cameras," said Matt Yamashita, Area Wildlife Manager. "All played an important part in our investigation. Using the footage provided by the hotel, we were able to confirm the aggressive behavior of the bear and identify unique physical characteristics of the bear that assisted in the proper identification of the offending bear."

The St. Regis Aspen Resort Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The guard was taken to the hospital and released Monday night after being treated for injuries.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bear got in through an open door. It tore through the back of the guard's shirt and left large scratches on his back.

"When he went down to the kitchen the bear was also in the kitchen, he did not see the bear -- it was behind a corner -- so once he made that corner he surprised the bear, the bear swiped at him and scratched at his back," said CPW's Northwest region spokeswoman Rachael Gonzales.

"The guard was knocked down but he was able to get away from the bear and call 911," Gonzales said.

This has been a particularly good year for food growth in Pitkin County, so CPW officials say bears shouldn't have to resort to breaking into a hotel for a meal. But there are enough bears around Aspen that one might take advantage if the animal can find an easy dinner.