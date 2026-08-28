Bear attack in Estes Park investigated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigated a bear attack after the bear got inside a home in Estes Park. Officials said the attack happened on Thursday morning.

According to CPW, about 4:30 a.m. the bear broke into a house on the western side of town. The bear came through an unlocked, closed window on the first floor.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Investigators said the homeowner is a woman in her 80s. She told CPW that she awoke to the bear in the kitchen on the second floor. That's when the bear charged at the woman, scratched her across the stomach, and knocked her to the ground.

She told CPW that the bear left the house through the first-floor window.

The woman called 911, and Larimer County Sheriff's deputies responded. They were unable to find the bear. The homeowner was treated for her abdominal injuries.

CPW has asked for help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service in finding the bear involved.

CPW said heavy bear activity has been reported in the area with multiple bears breaking into occupied homes and vehicles over the past few days. CPW said traps have been set to remove bears that are an immediate risk to public safety.

"As we continue to navigate this extraordinary bear year, please continue to be vigilant in removing food and trash that may attract bears to your property," said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jason Duetsch in a statement. "Wildlife officers are working tirelessly to respond to an unprecedented number of bear reports, and we are counting on the community to help mitigate conflict."

CPW said Colorado is experiencing an unprecedented bear conflict year, mostly due to drought conditions, which are depleting natural food sources for bears. CPW has received more than 6,000 bear reports so far this year, roughly double the number during the same period last year.

A bear became trapped inside a car in Colorado Springs and died. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A fisherman was injured in a bear attack in Jefferson County last Friday. The man was reportedly near the confluence of the Platte rivers when he encountered a bear while walking towards the North Fork trail parking lot. Earlier this month, a bear died after becoming trapped inside a car in Colorado Springs.

CPW said as bears begin to enter hyperphagia, bear activity is expected to increase while they search for 20,000 calories per day before denning. Bears can take greater risks in seeking out food during this time, driving them into neighborhoods and populated areas.

To prevent bear conflicts and encourage them to find food away from humans, keep trash secured at all times. Lock windows, doors and vehicles to discourage break-ins. Take down bird feeders until Thanksgiving. Never feed or leave out food for bears, as feeding wildlife is illegal and contributes to their habituation towards humans. Report bear activity and conflicts to CPW.