Colorado Parks and Wildlife closes Apex Park due to aggressive bear activity

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has closed a popular park in Jefferson County due to "aggressive bear activity." CPW said Apex Park has been temporarily closed to protect visitors while officers monitor conditions.

Apex Park Trailhead Jeffco.us

Apex Park encompasses nearly 800 acres in Golden. According to the website, a "stream runs alongside a trail in part of the park, and a dense forest provides shady areas on the west end."

The park has been described as popular for mountain biking with technical trails and a steep challenge up Lookout Mountain.

Apex Park is located about 20 miles west of Denver.