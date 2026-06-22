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Colorado Parks and Wildlife closes Apex Park due to aggressive bear activity

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Colorado Parks and Wildlife has closed a popular park in Jefferson County due to "aggressive bear activity." CPW said Apex Park has been temporarily closed to protect visitors while officers monitor conditions. 

apex-park.jpg
Apex Park Trailhead Jeffco.us

Apex Park encompasses nearly 800 acres in Golden. According to the website, a "stream runs alongside a trail in part of the park, and a dense forest provides shady areas on the west end." 

The park has been described as popular for mountain biking with technical trails and a steep challenge up Lookout Mountain.

Apex Park is located about 20 miles west of Denver.

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