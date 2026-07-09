Body found in western Colorado believed to have been eaten by bear

An investigation is underway after authorities found a body near a picnic area in western Colorado last weekend that appears to have been eaten by a bear.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says the human remains were located on Sunday near the Wild Rose Picnic Area off Lands End Road on the Grand Mesa. Investigators say the remains were scavenged and scattered, and they believe the person was consumed by a bear and other wildlife.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office is working to identify the person and officially determine their cause of death.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who was in the area of the Wild Rose Campground between June 22 and July 5, 2026, and noticed anything suspicious to contact Investigator Jenna Reed at (970) 244-3274.

They added that Colorado Parks and Wildlife believes there is no threat to the community at this time.

The area is home to black bears, and the MCSO shared several guidelines for the community to prevent human-bear conflicts: