Bear accidentally dumped into trash truck after climbing inside trash container

A recent video from Castle Rock shows a Colorado black bear escaping from a waste management truck.

Last Wednesday, Castle Rock resident Evan Elmore says the bear had climbed inside a trash container when it was picked up and emptied into the back of the truck. Elmore says the bear eventually climbed down the side of the truck, and employees scared it away from the area.

Evan Elmore

He captured some of the interaction on video.

This comes as bears are well into hyperphagia, bulking up before going into hibernation for the winter. Because of the state's prolonged drought and late frost, many of their usual food sources are unavailable, pushing them further into populated areas in search of food.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 2026 has seen a record number of bear sightings and, in some cases, attacks. Some cases over the last month include a bear that entered an arcade in Fraser Valley, a bear that went romping through an Aspen restaurant, and attacks at a Rio Grande National Forest Park campground and inside a condo in Durango.

Sant Ambroeus Aspen

CPW has stressed the importance of putting any possible food sources away, like trash cans, bird feeders and pet food. Leaving food out for bears can habituate them to urban environments and make them dependent on people for food, putting both the bears and people at risk. Intentionally leaving food sources out can also result in a hefty fine.