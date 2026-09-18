Bear wanders into arcade in Colorado mountain town despite warnings from police: "Don't you go up there"

An officer with the Fraser Winter Park Police Department tried to keep a bear out of the town arcade but it seems the bear had a problem following directions.

According to investigators, the officer spotted the bear outside a business district and tried to convince it to move along by stating, "Hey, don't you go up there."

A Fraser Winter Park police officer tried to keep a bear out of the arcade. Fraser Winter Park Police Department

The officer then tried a different tactic as he ran toward the bear to keep it away by yelling, "Hey, no, no, no, no!"

The bear wandered into one business, through an open door, prompting the officer to report, "The bear's in the Retrocade."

The bear was eventually led back outside and no one was harmed.

The police department posted the video on Facebook along with the message, "Bears are very active this time of year, so keep doors closed, secure attractants and give wildlife plenty of space. And maybe don't expect a bear to listen when you tell it where to go. 😉Stay bear aware, Fraser Valley!"

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, bears are entering hyperphagia, where they bulk up for winter, and the lack of their usual food sources is pushing them into neighborhoods in search of food.