Barry Morphew to be extradited to Colorado for new murder case in death of wife Suzanne Morphew

Barry Morphew to be extradited to Colorado for new murder case in death of wife Suzanne Morphew

Barry Morphew to be extradited to Colorado for new murder case in death of wife Suzanne Morphew

Barry Morphew, who's now accused for the second time of killing his wife Suzanne, will be extradited to Colorado from Arizona, court records show.

Last week, the 12th Judicial District Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Barry Morphew with first-degree murder of his wife. He was taken into custody in Gilbert, Arizona, on Friday. On Tuesday, court officials in Arizona said he waived his right to an extradition hearing. It's not yet clear when he'll be extradited to Colorado for his new case.

Barry Morphew was the prime suspect in his wife's death after she went missing in 2020.

A June 20, 2025 booking photo of Barry Morphew in Arizona. Maricopa County

Suzanne Morphew was reportedly last seen on May 10, 2020 -- Mother's Day. Her husband was arrested on May 5, 2021, for the first time, on charges of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant. In April 2022, a judge dismissed the case against him.

Suzanne's remains were located during the course of a search in Moffat on Sept. 22, 2023, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Her death was determined to be a homicide of "undetermined means," and "BAM" or the combination of Butorphanol, Azaperone, and Medetomidine -- drugs typically used as tranquilizers or sedatives for wildlife -- were detected in her remains.

Information in the new grand jury indictment delves into the evidence that prosecutors say they have against Barry Morphew.

In his new case, Barry Morphew will remain in custody in Arizona until he's transferred to Colorado, where he's been given a $3 million bond. Additional court records regarding future hearings were not yet available on Tuesday.