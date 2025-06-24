Watch CBS News
Local News

Barry Morphew to be extradited to Colorado for new murder case in death of wife Suzanne Morphew

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat,
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Barry Morphew to be extradited to Colorado for new murder case in death of wife Suzanne Morphew
Barry Morphew to be extradited to Colorado for new murder case in death of wife Suzanne Morphew 00:25

Barry Morphew, who's now accused for the second time of killing his wife Suzanne, will be extradited to Colorado from Arizona, court records show.

Last week, the 12th Judicial District Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Barry Morphew with first-degree murder of his wife. He was taken into custody in Gilbert, Arizona, on Friday. On Tuesday, court officials in Arizona said he waived his right to an extradition hearing. It's not yet clear when he'll be extradited to Colorado for his new case.

Barry Morphew was the prime suspect in his wife's death after she went missing in 2020.

barry-morphew.jpg
A June 20, 2025 booking photo of Barry Morphew in Arizona. Maricopa County

Suzanne Morphew was reportedly last seen on May 10, 2020 -- Mother's Day. Her husband was arrested on May 5, 2021, for the first time, on charges of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant. In April 2022, a judge dismissed the case against him.

Suzanne's remains were located during the course of a search in Moffat on Sept. 22, 2023, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Her death was determined to be a homicide of "undetermined means," and "BAM" or the combination of Butorphanol, Azaperone, and Medetomidine -- drugs typically used as tranquilizers or sedatives for wildlife -- were detected in her remains.

Information in the new grand jury indictment delves into the evidence that prosecutors say they have against Barry Morphew.  

In his new case, Barry Morphew will remain in custody in Arizona until he's transferred to Colorado, where he's been given a $3 million bond. Additional court records regarding future hearings were not yet available on Tuesday.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.