Banner Health to close emergency room service at Northern Colorado hospital

Emergency services at a hospital in Northern Colorado will soon end. Staff at McKee Medical Center have been notified that the emergency room department at the Loveland hospital will be closed later this year.

The hospital's owner, Banner Health, told CBS News Colorado this decision comes as they have seen a drop in patients each year for the last four years.

Banner announced they will stop offering emergency services at McKee effective Nov. 5, 2025.

They say only 25% of McKee's hospital beds were being used. That is why Banner plans to transform the campus into a specialty hospital that will be anchored by the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The healthcare company plans to rename the facility the "Banner North Colorado Medical Center – Loveland" campus. There, the company plans to offer both inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services, outpatient rehabilitation, a cardiac catheterization lab, cardiac rehabilitation and interventional radiology. In a statement, Banner said they will also offer mammography and specialty care clinics at the campus.

"The vast majority – 88% – of all surgeries performed there today are outpatient procedures. We are responding to the community and making the best use of this facility by prioritizing convenient and accessible health care services," said Alan Qualls, CEO of Banner's Northern Colorado hospitals.