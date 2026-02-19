Car racing facility Bandimere Speedway moves closer to approval of plan for new home in Northern Colorado
By Lisa Starke
Bandimere Speedway is one step closer to having a new home in Colorado. The planning committee in the town of Hudson is expected to give final approval for zoning and annexation on March 4.
The Speedway's original home in Morrison closed in 2024.
New details about the Speedway were shared in Wednesday's town council meeting. The plan is to build it directly north of the Weld County town along Interstate 76 and Highway 52.
For now, the plan is to build a drag strip, but the planning committee says that could change as the facility expands.