Ballots for Congressional District 3 must be cured and accepted by midnight

We are down to the wire when it comes to receiving the final ballot count in Colorado's Congressional District 3 race. The race between Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch has remained too close to call since Election Day.

All ballots must be cured and accepted by midnight . Curing a ballot means giving voters a chance to correct a signature discrepancy or provide a missing signature. That must happen by 11:59 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, November 16). That is also the last day for overseas and military ballots to be received by the county clerk.

By Friday, county clerks must finish tabulating all in-person and mail ballots. Immediately following that tabulation, the county has to prepare a report on the results and upload them to the Secretary of State's office.

The Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz told CBS News Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd he will release the final tally from his county Thursday.

As of Tuesday evening just before 5 p.m., the most recent results put Boebert ahead, 162,040 votes to Frisch's 160,918, or 1,122 votes.

That margin is slightly larger than what would trigger an automatic recount. The thresh hold to trigger a recount is when the difference between apparent winning and losing votes is 0.5% or less than the winning number.

Colorado Politics reports two counties in CD3 had 1,166 still be cured. Those are in Mesa and Pueblo counties. CD3 covers 27 counties. The Colorado Sun reports 40% of the votes in that district come from Mesa and Pueblo counties.

If a recount is not triggered, the Secretary of State has until December 5 to certify the election..

Either candidate can request a recount, if they pay for it. That request must come by December 6. Those recounts must be done by December 15.