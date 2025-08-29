200,000 expected in Colorado Springs for Labor Day weekend hot air balloon festival

Hundreds of thousands expected for hot air balloon festival in Colorado Springs over Labor Day weeke

With Labor Day weekend here, there is one big event that brings everyone from across the state to Colorado Springs- a hot air balloon festival.

Labor Day Liftoff showcases dozens of hot air balloons that fill up Colorado's beautiful skies for a full weekend. The event brings more than 200,000 people to Memorial Park every year. This year, the festival is expected to have between 75 to 80 hot air balloons.

Here is the schedule for Saturday:

· 5:15AM: Park and Concessions Open

· 6:00AM: Drone Show

· 6:30AM: Opening Ceremony

· 7:00AM Beer & Mimosa Gardens Open

· 7:00 AM: Balloon Lift Off

· 8:30AM: Remote Control Balloon Display

· 9:00AM: USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

· 9:00AM: Rocky Mountain State Games – Parkour Comp

· 10:00AM: Prospect Lake Events

· 3:30PM: Park and Concessions Open

· 3:30PM: Beer & Mimosa Gardens Open

· 3:30PM: Remote Control Balloon Display

· 3:30-5:00PM: Concert Series | Hat Trick

· 4:00-8:00PM: Aerial Acrobats – Aerial Aura

· 6:00-7:00PM: Concert Series: Cody Cozz

· 7:00 PM: Balloon Glow

· 8:30-9:30PM: Concert Series: Cody Cozz

· 9:30PM: Drone Show

· 10:00PM: Park and Concessions Close

Here is the schedule for Sunday:

· 5:15AM: Park and Concessions Open

· 6:00AM: Drone Show

· 6:30AM: Opening Ceremony

· 7:00AM: Beer & Mimosa Garden Open

· 7:00AM: Balloon Lift Off

· 8:30AM: Remote Control Balloon Display

· 9:00AM: Orangetheory 5k at Labor Day Lift Off

· 9:00AM: USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

· 10:00AM: Prospect Lake Events

· 3:30PM: Park and Concessions Open

· 3:30PM: Beer & Mimosa Garden Open

· 3:30PM: Remote Control Balloon Display

· 3:30-5:00PM: Concert Series | Bobbi Kerr

· 4:00-8:00PM: Aerial Acrobats – Aerial Aura

· 6:00-7:00PM: Concert Series: Sofakillers

· 7:00PM: Balloon Glow

· 8:30-9:30PM: Concert Series | Sofakillers

· 9:30PM: Drone Show

· 10:00PM: Park and Concessions Close

Here is the schedule for Monday:

· 5:15AM: Park and Concessions Open

· 6:00AM: Drone Show

· 6:30AM: Opening Ceremony

· 7:00AM: Beer & Mimosa Garden Open

· 7:00AM: Balloon Lift Off

· 8:00AM: Concert Series | 4ID Mile High Rock Band

· 9:00AM: Remote Control Balloon Display

· 10:00AM: Park and Concessions Close

As we know, Colorado's weather can be unpredictable at times. The hot air balloon launch can be dependent on the wind.

"When it comes to the balloons, they are really at the mercy of the winds," said Lauren De Marco, Marketing, Communications, and PR Manager for Colorado Springs Sports Corporation. "Pilot safety is number one for us. There are instances where the wind can be too much, and it's not safe for the balloons to inflate and take off."

De Marco says there are balloons coming as far as Florida. Parking in their lots at Memorial Park begins at 5 a.m. Saturday. It is recommended to get there early as the parking spots are first-come, first-served.

