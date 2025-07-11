What is the "Balloon Boy" controversy? Documentary about strange Colorado news story to debut on Netflix Tuesday

"Balloon Boy" saga to be subject of new documentary on Netflix

One of the more infamous apparent hoaxes to ever come out of Colorado is the subject of a new documentary on Netflix that will debut next week.



The balloon boy saga will featured in a new installment the streaming service's "Trainwreck" series.

In October 2009, Richard Heene, a father in Northern Colorado, called 911 and said he feared his 6-year-old son was trapped inside a homemade balloon and that it had accidentally sailed away. The silver balloon was shaped like a flying saucer.

Efforts to save the boy began, and the story quickly became national and international news as helicopter footage showed the balloon floating through the air and making its way south from Fort Collins.

Things then got awkward when the balloon crash landed in a field near Brighton and there wasn't a boy inside.

"It was crazy. I was a reporter then. All of us were in the newsroom watching the live footage of this balloon in the air, afraid for the young boy," said CBS Colorado anchor Michelle Griego. "All of us thought, 'Well, can that really happen?'"

"And then when it crashed we were afraid what the crews might find," said Griego.

The boy, Falcon, had actually been hiding in the family's garage during the ordeal.

Law enforcement later suggested that the situation was one Richard had orchestrated with his family for attention. The family denied their part in any hoax.



(L-R) Bradford, father Richard, mother Mayumi, Falcon and Ryo Heene pose in this undated photo for the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images series "Wife Swap" at their home in Fort Collins, Colorado. The family had been chosen for the 100th episode of the TV series which had aired a year before the Balloon Boy hoax. Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network via Getty Images

"We were just glad that (Falcon) was found alive," Griego said.

Richard Heene wound up being sentenced to 90 days in jail on a charge of attempting to influence a public servant. His wife Mayumi also spent 20 days in jail.

"Trainwreck: Balloon Boy" was directed by Gillian Pachter and will be released on Tuesday in the U.S. The film includes new interviews with the family members.