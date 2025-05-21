Ballistics technology used by Colorado sheriffs helps solve years-old cases

Jefferson County looks to use ballistics technology more to solve crimes

Jefferson County looks to use ballistics technology more to solve crimes

Jefferson County looks to use ballistics technology more to solve crimes

In Jefferson County, Erin Mulligan sits at her computer in the Colorado county's regional crime lab. It's not quite "CSI: Colorado" but it can sometimes feel that way to her. As a forensic scientist, she works with the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network.

Forensic scientist Erin Mulligan CBS

"We will log an item here in Colorado," she told CBS Colorado. "There will be a default search area that we go through that will attempt to link shooting scenes."

The practice has been used by law enforcement agencies since the early 2000s and has helped establish links between investigations, sometimes spanning years or across state lines. Locally, the Denver Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were the beneficiaries of the technology to help solve a crime.

In March of 2022, a shooting took place in Arvada. No one was injured but evidence was collected from the crime scene, including a bullet casing. NIBIN tends to use shell casings as a way to cross reference gun manufacturers, serial numbers and give investigators something to work with.

CBS

"There's a proprietary algorithm in this software that just evaluates the similarity of the markings left behind by the firearm," Mulligan explained.

Typically, this kind of evidence can sit in the NIBIN database. But every now and then, a link will be provided which will allow agencies to reach out to one another and make a connection.

"There's a data point from that linked incident where there's a light bulb or there's a link made," said Mulligan.

CBS

Which is how Denver police got in touch with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. While investigating another shooting in 2023, DPD sent the casing to their crime lab, who also use NIBIN for their ballistics analysis. The database turned up a hit: the shooting from Arvada in 2022.

"The investigators can share those witness statements or the details about each of their investigation and work together," Mulligan added.

The suspect, Michael Esadcida, was arrested and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 16 years as the ballistics technology provided a win for NIBIN, law enforcement and public safety.