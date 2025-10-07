Ball Arena adding popular Denver restaurants and cutting prices for classic stadium snacks and domestic beers

More local eats are coming to Ball Arena and prices for classic stadium snacks -- including hot dogs, pretzels, nachos, popcorn, and soda -- are being cut to $5 each, and domestic draft beers will now cost $10.

The additions come ahead of the Colorado Avalanche's home opener on Thursday and will include six popular Denver restaurants:

"Downtown is the heart of Denver's expansive culinary scene," said Amanda Caldwell, executive director of venue operations at Ball Arena. "We want our fans to be just as excited about eating at Ball Arena as they are to pick up from their favorite neighborhood spot on the way home from work. The easiest way to do that is to invite those restaurants into our building."

The reduced price snacks and sodas will now be available for $5 on every level, at sections 112, 319, and in Colorado Social at Club Level. Twenty-ounce domestic drafts -- Coors, Coors Light, Michelob Ultra, and Avalanche Ale -- will be $10 at most food stands with draft beer on the 100 and 300 levels, as well as at Club Level.

The changes are the result of a fan survey asking what attendees wanted most from the arena's concessions. Many said they wanted more local food and beverage options.

The exterior of Ball Arena is seen on April 5, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. C. Morgan Engel / Getty Images

"We spent the summer evaluating every aspect of our fans' journey as we strive to deliver the best gameday experience in sports," said Kevin Demoff, president of team and media operations for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, owner of Ball Arena and the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche. "Listening to our season ticket surveys and fan feedback, it was clear that we needed to improve our food and beverage offerings, delivering more local, high-quality options while also providing greater value for core staples such as hot dogs and beer."

The Avalanche play the Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Updated info on concessions at the arena will be on its website soon.

The changes will be visible at Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth games, concerts, and other ticketed events.