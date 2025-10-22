Ball Arena sports new food, throwback merchandise for Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets to start new seasons

The Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are starting off their new seasons with new food menus and throwback merchandise at Ball Arena. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the teams and venue, announced a new lineup of food prices, options and vendors, as well as throwback team swag at the team store.

"Both teams reloaded in the offseason," said Jim Mulvihill with Kroenke Sports.

Mulvihill said the excitement around the expected success of the two teams has made its way into Altitude Authentics, the team store.

"When people are psyched for the teams, the stuff is flying off the racks," Mulvihill said.

The Denver Nuggets is releasing its popular black city skyline jerseys on Nov. 11, more than five years after the organization rapidly sold out after the first release.

The Colorado Avalanche already released its throwback Quebec Nordiques jersey.

"It sold out online within 15 minutes," Mulvihill said. "It shows there's an appreciation for the history of the franchise."

Ball Arena also announced plans to create fan-friendly prices on fare such as hot dogs, popcorn and some beer options. Prices can vary from $5 to $10.

"We have a championship team, and we have championship food now," said Jared Andrews, owner of Big Belly Brothers BBQ. "We are going to pair those together. You can't miss."

Big Belly is one of several local eateries opening up shop in Ball Arena for the new Avs and Nuggets seasons.

Big Belly started out of inspiration from recipes Andrews learned from his grandma and a passion for smoking meats that came from his father. The company started as a food truck. Big Belly now includes three trucks, one restaurant and two stands in Ball Arena.

"I never thought we would be this large of scale," Andrews said. "We started on a food truck. I remember our first dollar that came in, and I said, 'Wow, this is actually happening.'"

CBS Colorado asked Andrews about where all the flavors for his barbeque come from.

"Really, it is the smoker that does all the work," Andrews explained. "We have the patience on the burnt ends. We cook them for 15 hours, pull them off the smoker and then put them back on for another three to four hours."

As for the lineup of merchandise, the Avalanche are working on restocking its jerseys that rapidly sold out.