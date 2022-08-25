'Enhances the divide': Chief Paul Pazen shares concerns after 'avoid police' video shown at Denver school assembly

Denver Public Schools officials are addressing concerns from the community after a controversial video was shown to students at Denver South High School. The video's message about how to respond to bias motivates attacks includes a tip to "avoid police." In a statement, the district days the video was not vetted before it was presented to the student body.



"Unfortunately, what I saw enhances the divide that we're all trying to bridge," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said after watching the video.

Pazen says the advice to not call police was shocking, but the reasoning behind it, he says, was insulting.



"It pushes a narrative saying that police officers are trained to treat the communities of color, LGBT communities, Muslims as criminals," he said.

The creators describe the video online as offering an abolitionist approach to bystander intervention that does not rely on the police. Some students say they were open to the message.

"It's a good and bad tip -- it was probably just presented the wrong way," one student said.

"It was a little shocking because when we're growing up you're taught to tell the police about stuff that happens. But then again, I've gone through experiences where I kind of wish I didn't say anything or wouldn't have called," another student said.

Pazen recognizes that there are those concerns, but he believes this video is causing harm.

"How do we bridge those types of gaps when something like this is shown to students that pulls us apart?" Pazen said.

The principal of Denver South High School sent a letter to families saying the intent was to provide empowerment for those who witness these types of attacks not to have a negative impact on the relationship between DPS and DPD.