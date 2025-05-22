Authorities identify victims killed in plane crash near Colorado airport
Two people killed in a plane crash near a Colorado airport last weekend have been identified. The Beechcraft 95 crashed shortly after takeoff from the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield on Saturday
Authorities said the pilot told the tower they would need to land the aircraft and that the door to the aircraft was open. The tower permitted them to land, but the pilot didn't answer.
According to North Metro Fire Rescue, the plane caught fire when it crashed. There were no survivors.
The Boulder County Coroner has identified the victims as 80-year-old Eugene Knutson and 74-year-old James Gelaude.