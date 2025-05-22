Watch CBS News
Authorities identify victims killed in plane crash near Colorado airport

By Christa Swanson

Two killed in Broomfield plane crash identified as 80-year-old and 74-year-old
Two people killed in a plane crash near a Colorado airport last weekend have been identified. The Beechcraft 95 crashed shortly after takeoff from the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield on Saturday

Authorities said the pilot told the tower they would need to land the aircraft and that the door to the aircraft was open. The tower permitted them to land, but the pilot didn't answer.

According to North Metro Fire Rescue, the plane caught fire when it crashed. There were no survivors.

The Boulder County Coroner has identified the victims as 80-year-old Eugene Knutson and 74-year-old James Gelaude.

