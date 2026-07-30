Aurora takes water restrictions seriously with water-wise turf install for the Great Lawn

The City of Aurora is showing its residents that it's taking water restrictions seriously by installing water-wise turf. The water-efficient landscape includes replacing the existing Kentucky bluegrass on the Great Lawn at the Aurora Municipal Center.

Crews installed water-wise turf at the Great Lawn at the Aurora Municipal Center. CBS

Crews with the city's Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department started the process to install drought-tolerant Bermudagrass on Tuesday. That type of turf is a water-efficient alternative that is considered better suited to Colorado's climate and approved by Aurora Water for installation during Stage 1 drought restrictions.

Aurora said that converting certain areas to more drought-tolerant landscaping is one of the many steps the city is taking to model a good use of community resources. Aurora is facing Stage 2 drought restrictions as the city's water storage has dropped to about 51%.

Aurora said with the new turf, water use can be reduced in certain areas by as much as 70%.

The water-efficient landscape replaces the existing Kentucky bluegrass on the Great Lawn at the Aurora Municipal Center. CBS

Construction on the Great Lawn is expected to wrap up in August, but the newly installed turf will require several weeks to establish before it can safely accommodate foot traffic. The lawn will remain closed through September to allow the grass to fully develop a healthy root system.

During this time, visitors may notice watering outside of typical overnight irrigation hours that align with the sod permit through Aurora Water to help the new turf become established.