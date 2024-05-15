Aurora triplets graduate top of class thanks to family support

When you meet them, it's easy to see where the Addai-Opoku family gets their strength.

"There's nothing stronger than family love and sibling love," said Mariah Addai-Opoku.

They are a family of five. Father Kwasi and Margaret moved to Colorado from Ghana in the 90s to start their family. They had no idea what was in store for them.

Addai-Opoku family

"First we thought it was twins then at 24 weeks, that's when we found out it was triplets and it was a shock," said Margaret.

They welcomed Mariah, Mercy and Samuel to the world. Their early years were spent at home with their parents.

When it was time for the triplets to go to school, like almost all families, it was a bit of a transition for them, and their parents.

"When the teacher was ready to come take them in and I started crying, I cried a lot," said Margaret. "And I didn't even get home and I get a call from the teacher, 'can you come back because your kids are screaming.'"

Addai-Opoku family

That was short lived because all three took to school like fish to water. Quickly gaining the adoration of their peers and teachers.

"They are wonderful kids and very respectful, very humble. And I'm not saying that because they are my children, but that's what we get from the teachers," said Margaret.

Today, the triplets are all three ranked in the top 10 in Hinkley's Class of 2024 and graduated with an associate degree from the Community College of Aurora. They are also athletes, friends and all held down jobs while excelling academically.

The triplets say they were successful because of their close relationship.

"It's always been a nice comfort to have because we can all relate with each other," said Mariah.

They are all three headed to college in the fall but likely not the same one. They say their parents' guidance will always keep them striving even if they aren't together.

"They always just told us that education is power. When you have education, you can do whatever you want," said Mariah.