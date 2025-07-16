Aurora theater shooting survivor helps organize blood drive in honor of 12 killed

Sunday marks thirteen years since twelve lives were taken inside an Aurora movie theater. Dozens more were injured on July 20, 2012, and donated blood was a critical tool in saving many lives.

In honor of the 12 people killed and the lives saved thanks to blood donations, a survivor of the theater shooting is helping to organize a first-ever blood drive at the Century Aurora Theater. Dylan Boxer was in theater 9 with a friend when the gunman opened fire. From his seat in the fourth row, not far from where the shooter entered the theater, Boxer narrowly escaped.

Century Aurora Theater Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

"This is where I almost died," he said, standing in the parking lot of the movie theater.

That same parking lot is where Boxer, now an account manager with Vitalant, has planned the mobile blood drive on July 20, 2025.

"It's a chance to bring life back to where life was lost," said Boxer. "It's very poetic to have a life-saving event in a place on a day remembered in infamy for loss of life and tragedy. Having it here just seems right, and having it be on that day, it just clicks into place."

Dylan Boxer CBS

Vitalant, one of the nation's largest nonprofits focused on blood and biotherapies, is working alongside the 7/20 Memorial Foundation for the mobile blood drive. The event will also include support from other theater shooting survivors, first responders, local leaders and other nonprofits. The goal is to fill every donation slot to save as many lives as possible during the nearly 5-hour blood drive.

"The fact that we're doing the opposite of great harm [at the theater] and we're doing good, it really brings it full circle. We're saving lives now," Boxer said. "Each donation saves three lives."

Organizers are encouraging donors to sign up online, via Vitalant's website, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

7/20 MEMORIAL MOBILE BLOOD DRIVE

WHEN: Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: On the bloodmobile in the parking lot of the Century Aurora Theater, 14300 E Alameda Avenue