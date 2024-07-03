Elevated bacteria levels force closure of swim area at Aurora Reservoir near Denver

Authorities closed the swim area at Aurora Reservoir ahead of the Fourth of July holiday due to elevated bacteria levels. The kayaking, paddle boarding and boating section of the reservoir will remain open to the public.

The Aurora Reservoir released this statement, "Like any untreated, natural body of water, levels of certain bacteria fluctuate. It cures itself naturally, but when the levels are elevated, it's best not to swim. We test the swim beach water regularly, and it's not unusual for levels to elevate from time to time. As soon as the levels drop, we'll open it back up."

The swim area at the Aurora Reservoir was closed Wednesday due to elevated bacteria levels. CBS

Aurora Reservoir said 2024 annual passes are $85 and watercraft access passes are $20.

Recently, the reservoir altered its hours to increase public safety and create a family-friendly environment. As of June 8, visitors to Aurora Reservoir are no longer allowed to bring or drink alcohol at the park. Loud music is also banned.

The City of Aurora also adjusted park hours on weekends from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Previously, the reservoir was open until 9:30 p.m. during June and July.