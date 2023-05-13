Aurora sues Denver over lawsuits from George Floyd protests

The city of Aurora is suing the city and county of Denver over liability for lawsuits stemming from protests in 2020.

During the demonstrations, Denver borrowed Aurora police officers. The dispute between Aurora and Denver is about how to allocate responsibility for the lawsuits that came in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd.

In the days following Floyd's death, thousands of protestors gathered in downtown Denver.

The Denver Police Department requested help from several surrounding law enforcement agencies, including Aurora.

Several people have since filed civil rights lawsuits against various cities and law enforcement officers in connection with injuries they allegedly suffered.

The city of Aurora and several of its police officers were sued.

Aurora claims it has repeatedly asked Denver to confirm that it assumes responsibility for these claims as required by the state. But Denver has refused.

Under Colorado law, Denver is liable for any and all claims arising out of Aurora's loaned law enforcement officers.

One part of the lawsuit issued to Denver from the city of Aurora that addresses the matter says:

"Part of this longstanding practice and course of conduct included an agreement and understanding that the requesting municipality would indemnify or otherwise assume responsibility for all claims arising out of the request for aid."

The lawsuit continued saying:

"At all relevant times, the Aurora law enforcement officers who answered the call to aid performed their duties 'subject to the direction and control' of the Denver chief of police."

Aurora claims it's spent a substantial amount of money defending itself and individual officers. Aurora might also be on the hook for paying out settlements.

In the lawsuit, Aurora also says, "Denver's refusal is substantially impairing Aurora's ability to negotiate settlements in any of the above-referenced lawsuits."

While waiting for Denver to foot the bill, the city recently shelled out $1.6 million to settle its own lawsuits from that summer.