'These dogs need our help': Aurora shelter full, can't take any more surrendered dogs

Once a shelter dog at the Aurora Animal Shelter, Scout has a new home. The woman who adopted him says it's been a long time coming.

"I've been looking online for quite a while," she said.

She was looking for a little dog to make friends with her two cats which she also got from the Aurora Animal Shelter. When she showed up Thursday, she had her pick of the litter because the Aurora Animal Shelter is full of dogs.

"They do have a lot of dogs," she said.

Nicole Robbins, the Community Outreach Coordinator with the Aurora Animal Shelter, says there has been a surge in people surrendering their dogs.

"Between last month and this month, we've seen a 40% increase over the number of dogs we saw last year to this year," said Robbins.

So much so that the shelter no longer takes them from owners looking to surrender them.

"So people who are in need of finding a new home for their dog, we currently can't accept them," said Robbins.

The shelter says this has never happened because they are usually able to work with other shelters and rescue agencies in the metro area to house dogs, but their colleagues are just as full as they are right now.

"It's really not just an 'us' situation," said Robbins.

There is some good news; however, word got out that dogs need homes and the shelter has seen a surge in adoptions.

"We are very, very grateful and fortunate for that," said Robbins.

They still need a lot more people to adopt and foster though so they can continue to take in dogs. People like Scout's new mom, who recommends the Aurora Animals Shelter for anyone looking for a pet.

"These dogs need our help and like I said, I've always gotten new animals from here," she said.

If you want to help, but can't adopt there are other ways to pitch in.

Foster a Dog: If you are interested in joining the Aurora Animal Shelter foster team, please complete the volunteer application at AuroraGov.org/Volunteer.

Donate: If you cannot adopt and would like to support the animals at the shelter, please check out the shelter's Amazon Wish List linked at AuroraAnimalShelter.org by clicking the Donate button. The wish list includes items in high demand that will directly impact the animals in the shelter's care.