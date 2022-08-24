Aurora Animal Shelter no longer accepting surrendered dogs

The Aurora Animal Shelter will no longer accept surrendered dogs. The shelter has experienced an unprecedented number of owner-surrendered dogs and has reached full capacity.

JRLowe Photo / Getty Images

Shelter officials also want to spread the word that now is the time if you are considering adopting a dog or even fostering one.

Additional Information from the Aurora Animal Shelter:

The animal shelter has a food bank with pet food and supplies to help those considering surrendering their dog due to financial hardship. To access the food bank, please call 303.326.8280 to check availability and schedule an appointment for pick-up.

The shelter is also asking the community for help in these ways:

• Adopt a Dog: If you are considering adopting a dog, now is the perfect time to do it! All dogs (and cats) over six months old are 50% off their regular adoption fees through the end of August. Aurora residents who become adopters will receive a free pet license with their adoption.

• Foster a Dog: If you are interested in joining the Aurora Animal Shelter foster team, please complete the volunteer application at AuroraGov.org/Volunteer.

• Donate: If you cannot adopt and would like to support the animals at the shelter, please check out the shelter's Amazon Wish List linked at AuroraAnimalShelter.org by clicking the Donate button. The wish list includes items in high demand that will directly impact the animals in the shelter's care.

• Call the shelter when a stray is found: If a stray dog is found, please call the shelter for guidance before considering taking it to the shelter to ensure kennel space availability.

Follow the Aurora Animal Shelter at Facebook.com/AuroraCOAnimalShelter or visit AuroraAnimalShelter.org for updates.

Contact the Aurora Animal Shelter with questions at 303.326.8280 or animalservices@auroragov.org.