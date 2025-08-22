Aurora school preparing students for the future with STEM innovation center

At Jesuit High School in Aurora, they're not afraid of a high-tech future. In fact, they're embracing it because they want their students and alumni to utilize the tools of today and tomorrow to make the world a better place.

George Mitsuoka loves all the new tech Regis Jesuit has in its innovation center.

CBS

"This is like a toy land for me," said Mitsuoka. "We have a couple lathes, metal mills, a bandsaw and a CSC router. We have some welding tables. We have three CO2 laser cutters. In the middle, we have one of our many 3D printers."

He's the director of the nearly two-year-old science, tech, engineering and math building on campus called the Innovation Center. And while he gets to fawn over all the equipment he picked out for it, he says the thing he likes most about the space is how it impacts young minds.

"What inspires me most is what the students are able to do with it," said Mitsuoka.

Jimmy Tricco, the principal of Regis Jesuit, agrees that the building has taken their students' learning to new heights. While he is all for that, he says the goal is to make sure they are educating the engineers and scientists of tomorrow who will bring their Catholic values with them into the field.

CBS

"We know that technology, for better or worse, permeates our lives. People are always on their cell phones and their devices. We want to make sure that Regis Jesuit students are infusing technology with the gospel," said Tricco.

He says so far, he sees that his students are rising to the challenge.

"I'm extremely proud of our student body. They're outstanding, exceptional students. They love each other, they love our community, and they work extremely hard with the resources that we provide them," said Tricco.

Mr. Mitsuoka can see it too.

"It's all about inspiration, right? And kids are really inspired by hands-on, and especially with the technology that we have here now," said Mitsuoka.