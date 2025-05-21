After a bumpy 2024 Colorado summer season, Aurora Reservoir staff prepare for holiday weekend with safety top of mind

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, the City of Aurora is preparing for what could be a capacity crowd at one of its most popular destinations: the Aurora Reservoir. This summer, hopefully, all guests will behave.

CBS

Holiday weekends are the kickoff to summer for Aurora Parks and Rec staff, who operate on a seven-day-a-week schedule.

Public safety is the city's top priority for the holiday weekend. The park will be fully staffed, including rangers and lifeguards on duty at the swim beach. Coordination with Aurora Fire and Police Departments ensures quick response to any emergency.

"If it's beautiful weather like this, we'll have a lot of people," said Brian Green, Director of Parks, Recreation and Open Space for the City of Aurora. "We can handle about four or five thousand people, so we expect a capacity crowd if it's nice."

Families flock to the reservoir for everything from kayaking and fishing to sunbathing and picnicking.

Last summer, the city had to implement temporary rules after several incidents of unruly behavior, including reducing park hours and banning loud music and alcohol.

"We learned that those temporary measures really did help us change behaviors," Greene said. "It was a success. Everyone kind of calmed down, and we were able to remove those restrictions. We're going into this weekend with regular rules in place."

However, Greene made it clear that if similar issues arise, the city won't hesitate to reinstate restrictions.

"There's a reason behind every rule -- usually safety or resource protection," Greene explained. "We always start with education. But if someone is dangerous or impacting others, they will be asked to leave."

Aurora Reservoir Rules:

1. Dogs are allowed at Aurora Reservoir and must be on a leash no longer than 10 feet at all times.

2. Dogs are not allowed on the beaches, in the water, or on the ice at Aurora Reservoir.

3. Swimming is permitted in designated areas only at Aurora Reservoir.

4. To comply with Colorado Department of Health regulations, water samples are tested regularly for bacterial levels. If bacteria levels rise to an unsafe level the swim area will be closed temporarily until conditions are again safe for swimming.

5. A wearable U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket is required for all persons on all watercraft. Children 12 years and younger must wear the life jacket when on the water.

6. Gas motors are prohibited.

7. Watercraft Access Pass (WAP) - any vessel that contains a compartment capable of holding water OR any vessel launched or landed via a trailer which enters the water will require a WAP and must go through boat inspection.

8. Bait - all bait types can be used at Aurora Reservoir, but you must have a valid receipt not more than 7 days old for live aquatic bait.

9. Hard alcohol and spirits are not permitted. Beer and wine are permitted.

10. No glass containers - including but not limited to beer bottles, wine bottles, condiment bottles, etc.

11. Charcoal and gas grills are allowed but may not be used on sand beaches or native grass areas. Grills must be located behind the white fence line that marks the beach boundaries.

12. No camping or overnight use.

13. Anyone using amplified sound must keep levels to a minimum to not interfere with the enjoyment of other park users. You will be required to turn down any volume that leads to complaints.

14. Drones are prohibited.