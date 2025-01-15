Aurora Public Schools works to repair district-wide internet and phone service outage in Colorado

The entire Aurora Public School District was now on day three of no internet or phone service on Wednesday.

Some employees noticed some potentially suspicious activity within their network and reported it on Monday. The district said, as a precaution, it worked quickly to protect its systems and is still trying to bring back internet and phone systems. Not only does the internet and phone outage create difficulties for teachers, it also raises safety concerns for families and staff.

"The trouble with not having access is chaos," said Dr. Ryan Ross, whose son attends an APS school. "Its parents being worried. Parents not knowing where to go. School officials not being able to let parents know in the case of an emergency, where their kids are. Being able to contact security and support services. So, the whole infrastructure of safety becomes a concern."

Aurora Public Schools Spokesperson Corey Christiansen addressed those concerns saying, "We have safety and security measures in place to ensure effective communication and maintain safety at our schools and district sites. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority."

Christiansen also told CBS Colorado that there is no status update yet on the internet outage.

Classes continued as normal on Wednesday.