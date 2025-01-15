Aurora Public Schools goes on delayed start for rest of week after outage and phone issues in Colorado

Aurora Public Schools goes on delayed start for rest of week after outage, phone system issues

For the rest of the week, school is on a 2 hour delayed start for everyone in the entire Aurora Public Schools system.



The delays for the nearly 38,000 Colorado students and teachers in the district come after a massive and suspicious internet outage that happened on Monday morning. Security teams still don't know what's behind it.

The internet outage is also affecting phone systems across the district. APS officials say they expect to have the issue resolved by the time classes resume next week, which will be on Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday.

APS security teams along with third-party groups are working to restore service, according to the district.

Many parents told CBS Colorado they are disappointed by what they say is vague communication from the district and they're worried the outages may have caused a safety issue for their children.

APS says public address systems continue "remain fully operational at all schools" and that "school staff are able to receive family calls and respond to family emails."

A district spokesperson said that because of the outages, security cameras in some parts of the schools are not fully operational. However, they do have security cameras working in what they say are critical parts of the schools.